Horse & Hound; 10 November 2022

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 10 November 2022

News

Urgent calls for change to ‘outdated’ vet law

Jockey Club ends Blenheim contract

Good employment ‘should be the norm’

Larkhill saved as defence secretary steps in

Veteran special



In the spotlight: Classic Moet, who was placed at two five-stars this year aged 19

‘There’s life for the older horse’: Yards that specialise in veterans

‘A happy horse having fun’: Superstars who are still going strong in old age

Point-to-point special

Steering the future of pointing: Interview with Peter Wright, chief executive at the Point-to-Point Authority

Tales from the point-to-pointing world: It shouldn’t happen to a jockey…

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Nicole Pavitt

People and horses

H&H interview: Sir Mark Prescott

All in a day’s work: The London International Horse Show chairman

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

At the sharp end: When and why epidurals are used, plus vet news

Kit and property



Love them from the inside: Supplements to support the digestive system

Hunting

In the footsteps of Dalesman: A day with the United Pack

Hunter of a lifetime: Brocket, who carried a top huntsman for 13 seasons

Seymour-Williams makes a winning comeback: Team chasing round-up

From the field: It was all going so well for hunting editor Catherine Austen…

Reports

Dressage: Quest Championships, Wellington Riding and more

Showjumping: Arena UK Winter Classic, Vale View EC, Prestige EC and more

Showing: BSPS Area 17, South East M&M working hunter pony show and more

Racing: Wincanton, Aintree and Breeders’ Cup

Point-to-point: Knightwick Races and East Cornwall Foxhounds

Classified Ads

