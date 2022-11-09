Horse & Hound; 10 November 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 10 November, features our veteran special, which includes a closer look at the mare Classic Moet, who was placed at two five-stars this year aged 19, plus we take a look at yards that specialise in veterans and more. This week’s magazine also features our point-to-point special, which has an interview with Peter Wright, chief executive at the Point-to-Point Authority and we reveal funny tales from the point-to-pointing world. Also in this week’s issue, there is an interview with racehorse trainer Sir Mark Prescott, and the Vet Clinic pages take a look at when and why epidurals are used in horses. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Nicole Pavitt for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. While in this week’s hunting pages, we spend a day with the United Pack, meet Brocket, who carried a top huntsman for 13 seasons, in our hunter of a lifetime feature and plenty more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 10 November 2022
News
- Urgent calls for change to ‘outdated’ vet law
- Jockey Club ends Blenheim contract
- Good employment ‘should be the norm’
- Larkhill saved as defence secretary steps in
Veteran special
- In the spotlight: Classic Moet, who was placed at two five-stars this year aged 19
- ‘There’s life for the older horse’: Yards that specialise in veterans
- ‘A happy horse having fun’: Superstars who are still going strong in old age
Point-to-point special
- Steering the future of pointing: Interview with Peter Wright, chief executive at the Point-to-Point Authority
- Tales from the point-to-pointing world: It shouldn’t happen to a jockey…
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Nicole Pavitt
People and horses
- H&H interview: Sir Mark Prescott
- All in a day’s work: The London International Horse Show chairman
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- At the sharp end: When and why epidurals are used, plus vet news
Kit and property
- Love them from the inside: Supplements to support the digestive system
Hunting
- In the footsteps of Dalesman: A day with the United Pack
- Hunter of a lifetime: Brocket, who carried a top huntsman for 13 seasons
- Seymour-Williams makes a winning comeback: Team chasing round-up
- From the field: It was all going so well for hunting editor Catherine Austen…
Reports
- Dressage: Quest Championships, Wellington Riding and more
- Showjumping: Arena UK Winter Classic, Vale View EC, Prestige EC and more
- Showing: BSPS Area 17, South East M&M working hunter pony show and more
- Racing: Wincanton, Aintree and Breeders’ Cup
- Point-to-point: Knightwick Races and East Cornwall Foxhounds
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more