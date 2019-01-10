Horse and Hound; 10 January 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 10 January 2019, don’t miss our ‘Training special’ including a schooling session with the eventing world champion, Ros Canter, and we tell you how you can optimise your training. Plus, read our full report from Liverpool International — all the showjumping and dressage action, pictures and our guest columnist Harry Charles. Check out our ‘Careers special’ on how to land your dream job and why it is never too late to find a role you love. Read reports from across the disciplines, including racing and point-to-point action, hunting reports and much more.
News
- Riders reassured over supplement safety
- Falls and eliminations in eventing rule changes
- Tributes to one of showjumping’s greats
- Act now to save your horse from obesity
Training special
- Schooling with Ros Canter: The eventing world champion on straightness
- Optimise your training: How to get the best outcome for time and money spent
Liverpool International
- Showjumping: Shane Breen defends the Irish title
- Comment: Harry Charles
- Dressage: Dujardin’s young star scores plus 80%
Features
- Products: Supplements to set your horse up for 2019
- Career paths: When college courses lead to a dream job
- Time for a change: Why it’s never too late to find a role you will love
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The King’s Troop soldier
- Property: Near the coast
- Vet clinic: Muscle disorders in horses
- H&H interview: Eventer Tom Crisp on his multitude of challenges in 2018
- Fix it: Event rider Sam Ecroyd on controlling strong horses across country
- NEW Lottie Fry: The dressage star’s weekly diary
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: John Holliday
- Dressage: Natasha Baker
- Point-to-point: David Simpson
Hunting
- Out and about: The Fife
- ‘The greatest buzz’: A day with the Staff College and RMA Sandhurst Draghounds
- Felicita Busby: The Exmoor master on her life with the hunt and hounds
- Hunter of a lifetime: ‘Powerful’ horse Norton
- Hunt stalwart: John Harris on his swansong
Reports
- Showjumping: Keysoe
- Dressage: Highlights
- Point-to-point: Larkhill and Alnwick
- Racing: Sandown Park, Plumpton and bloodstock
Classified ads
- Horses for sale