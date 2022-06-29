The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 30 June, features Shane Breen piloting Can Ya Makan to his first win in the Hickstead Derby (credit Peter Nixon). Inside you can read our expert analysis of all the action at Hickstead, alongside a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage. This issue also has a special focus on equestrian life in Scotland, including the most beautiful places to ride, how top riders based in Scotland make it work, and a quick catch-up with Scottish hero Scott Brash, as well as properties currently on the market in the country. This week’s exclusive columns are from Mark Phillips, Nina Barbour and Kerry Wainwright, while we chat to Anna Hall, the new CEO of polo’s governing body, in the H&H interview. Hunting fans won’t want to miss our preview of The Festival of Hunting and the Vet Clinic looks at the causes of sweet itch and how to manage the condition. If you want to sit down and enjoy a longer read, then turn to p62 to enjoy our latest Legends of the Sport feature – the diminutive dual Grand National winner, Tiger Roll.
News
- How we must all work together to gain public trust
- Dealers affected by post-Brexit VAT change
- Dogs debate reopened by Luhmühlen incident
- Clarification on Irish equine passports
Hickstead Derby
- “I’ve had my moment in there”: Shane Breen scores a long-awaited victory
- “This is bittersweet”: The inside stories behind the big class
- Biddick Lifts off again: Defending champions take the speed Derby
- Spotlight shines on Hickstead specialists: A big week of sport in West Sussex
Scotland special
- Property: Land, views and scenery aplenty
- 5 minutes with Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash
- Determination, ambition – and plenty of fuel: What it takes to make it to the top while based here
- “It takes your breath away”: The most beautiful places to ride in Scotland
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showjumping: Nina Barbour
- Showing: Kerry Wainwright
People and horses
- H&H interview: Anna Hall, the new CEO of polo’s governing body
- All in a day’s work: The flying groom
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Not so sweet: The causes of sweet itch and how to manage the condition
Hunting
- A royally good day out: Preview of The Festival of Hunting at Peterborough
Reports
- Showjumping: Royal Highland
- Showing: Royal Highland, Royal Cheshire County and Lincolnshire
- Eventing: Stratford Hills and Warwick Hall
- Dressage: Jardy, Cherwell Competition Centre, Onley Grounds, Kingswood EC, Espe, Hunters Equestrian and Fairoak Grange EC
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Tiger Roll, the diminutive dual Grand National winner
