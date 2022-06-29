



The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 30 June, features Shane Breen piloting Can Ya Makan to his first win in the Hickstead Derby (credit Peter Nixon). Inside you can read our expert analysis of all the action at Hickstead, alongside a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage. This issue also has a special focus on equestrian life in Scotland, including the most beautiful places to ride, how top riders based in Scotland make it work, and a quick catch-up with Scottish hero Scott Brash, as well as properties currently on the market in the country. This week’s exclusive columns are from Mark Phillips, Nina Barbour and Kerry Wainwright, while we chat to Anna Hall, the new CEO of polo’s governing body, in the H&H interview. Hunting fans won’t want to miss our preview of The Festival of Hunting and the Vet Clinic looks at the causes of sweet itch and how to manage the condition. If you want to sit down and enjoy a longer read, then turn to p62 to enjoy our latest Legends of the Sport feature – the diminutive dual Grand National winner, Tiger Roll.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 30 June 2022

News

How we must all work together to gain public trust

Dealers affected by post-Brexit VAT change

Dogs debate reopened by Luhmühlen incident

Clarification on Irish equine passports

Hickstead Derby

“I’ve had my moment in there”: Shane Breen scores a long-awaited victory

“This is bittersweet”: The inside stories behind the big class

Biddick Lifts off again: Defending champions take the speed Derby

Spotlight shines on Hickstead specialists: A big week of sport in West Sussex

Scotland special

Property: Land, views and scenery aplenty

5 minutes with Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash

Determination, ambition – and plenty of fuel: What it takes to make it to the top while based here

“It takes your breath away”: The most beautiful places to ride in Scotland

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showjumping: Nina Barbour

Showing: Kerry Wainwright

People and horses

H&H interview: Anna Hall, the new CEO of polo’s governing body

All in a day’s work: The flying groom

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Not so sweet: The causes of sweet itch and how to manage the condition

Hunting

A royally good day out: Preview of The Festival of Hunting at Peterborough

Reports

Showjumping: Royal Highland

Showing: Royal Highland, Royal Cheshire County and Lincolnshire

Eventing: Stratford Hills and Warwick Hall

Dressage: Jardy, Cherwell Competition Centre, Onley Grounds, Kingswood EC, Espe, Hunters Equestrian and Fairoak Grange EC

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Tiger Roll, the diminutive dual Grand National winner

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine