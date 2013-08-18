Tottie launches Autumn/Winter 2013 range

Equestrian clothing company Tottie has added new items to its winter range.

“The brand new Autumn/Winter 2013 range from Tottie boasts a new palette of contrasting colours for a classic yet stylish look.” said a Tottie spokesman.

The “Chloe” long sleeved fitted rugby top comes in navy, fern and berry and features a contrasting diagonal strip on front and back.

It come in sizes extra-small to extra-large and is priced at £39.50.

The “Naomi” fleece gilet (pictured) is available in a variety of colours, including navy and wine, and is priced at around £31.99, with sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large.

And for children, the “Naomi Jnr” is available in navy and priced at around £13.99.

A Tottie spokesman said: “The supersoft velsoft fleece gilet is ideal for layering up when those cold days set in. With contrasting colour fleece inside the hood and velvet ribbon detailing the “Naomi” fleece gilet features a full zip fastening and two pockets inside the seams.”

Also new this winter is the “Sophie” tweed coat. It comes in sizes 8-16, is available in moss, green and brown and is priced at £207.50.

“With two front pockets and a half belt detail, ‘Sophie’ has a flattering, feminine cut. The multi-buttoned front can be worn in several ways and the 100% wool material is durable yet sophisticated,” added the spokesman.

The “Jasper” chunky knit hat features two pompoms at either side and one on the top. It is available in black or sand and is priced at around £13.99.

The “Jasper” scarf is priced at del-around £16.99.

For more information visit www.Tottie.co.uk