Tayberry design new blazer

Clothing company Tayberry has launched a new tweed blazer to its collection.



The Rhea blazer is made from the company's own wool-mix tweed fabric. It features anti-brass rimmed buttons and a full printed lining.

“Rhea is ideal for those looking to perfect the smart casual look this season as the blazer’s styling with our own rich tweed fabric creates a stunning garment,” said Susan Foster, senior designer at Tayberry.

“The flattering fit along with our own twists, like cord trim, rear vents and back channel with back button detail make it extra special at the same time as being comfortable to wear.”

The blazer is available in mocha in sizes 10-18 and is priced at £110.

