Rodney Powell launches new air jacket

Air jackets now dominate the eventing market and to keep up with the demand Rodney Powell has added a design to its range.

The new jacket uses Point Two’s technology and has an inflation rate of around 1/10th of a second.

The vest has been made to complement Rodney Powell’s BETA Level 3 body protectors.

“We introduced the air vest as we realise that our customers often want the added assurance of an air jacket,” said a spokesman from the company.

The airbag component has a lifetime warranty, provided that it is registered and receives an annual service with a nominated specialist.

The jacket comes in black, sizes S-XL and costs £398.