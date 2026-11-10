LeMieux recalls junior stirrups over safety concerns: ‘We take full responsibility for putting it right’

LeMieux has issued a voluntary recall for its junior vector balance stirrups and asked riders to stop using them immediately, owing to safety concerns.

A spokesperson for LeMieux said the company regularly reviews its products and its latest review, “prompted by customer feedback”, showed that the junior vector balance stirrups can catch the rider’s boots in a fall.

“The upstand that supports the release arm, combined with the size of the foot opening, can stop the foot from coming free, even when the release arm has opened,” the spokesperson said.

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The recall concerns all colours – aluminium, black and rose gold – sold on the LeMieux website and by retailers between February 2025 and this month.

LeMieux chief executive Dan Mahoney said: “Please stop using the junior stirrups straight away, whatever the rider’s foot size.

“We’ve found that in a fall, the stirrup can catch a rider’s boot even when the release arm has opened. That isn’t good enough for any rider, so we’re recalling every pair. We designed this stirrup and we take full responsibility for putting it right.

“I’m sorry to every rider and family affected. Returns are free and no receipt is needed, so please register today.”

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The adult vector balance stirrup and the vector control stirrup are unaffected, as is the vector flex stirrup.

LeMieux junior vector balance stirrups recall: what to do

To register a pair of the junior vector balance stirrups, visit the product recall page on the LeMieux website. Anyone with questions can email productrecall@lemieux.com or call +44 2380 814360 (UK and international) or 1-855-731-1978 (US, toll-free).

Stirrups can be returned free with a prepaid label, for a refund or LeMieux voucher. No receipt is needed.

“LeMieux has withdrawn the stirrup from sale, asked retailers to do the same, and is contacting customers directly,” the spokesperson said. “Retailers are also emailing customers who bought the stirrups from them.

“LeMieux is working with BETA and the European standards committee to develop the first industry safety standard for stirrups, so riders of every age and size can ride with greater confidence.”

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