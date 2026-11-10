LeMieux recalls junior stirrups over safety concerns: ‘We take full responsibility for putting it right’

LeMieux has issued the voluntary recall for the junior vector balance stirrups

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One of each colour of the junior vector balance stirrups
(Image credit: LeMieux)

LeMieux has issued a voluntary recall for its junior vector balance stirrups and asked riders to stop using them immediately, owing to safety concerns.

A spokesperson for LeMieux said the company regularly reviews its products and its latest review, “prompted by customer feedback”, showed that the junior vector balance stirrups can catch the rider’s boots in a fall.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.