6 new products for you and your horse

This week's new to the market round up features products from Woof Wear, British Equine, Kanyon Outdoor, Ariat and Fleck.

Young Horse Compliant Showjumping Boots

These lightweight, breathable showjumping boots offer superb protection against strike injuries to the vulnerable tendon and fetlock areas while allowing unrestricted movement of the joints. Great for use on every yard, the Pro Showjumping boots are suitable for day-to-day schooling to top-level competition with the fetlock boots meeting FEI Young Horse Compliancy regulations. Available in black or white.

RRP: £40 (tendon), £25 (fetlock)

Visit: www.woofwear.com



Proto-Flex horse collagen

Equine collagen is a natural feed supplement to maintain and support joint mobility and aid muscular repair. At British Equine we have developed a scientifically formulated collagen peptide, which is designed to promote joint health and aid muscular and connective tissue repair in horses, the result is Proto-Flex. This hydrolysed collagen peptide is a unique formulation that will change the way you supplement your horses joint health.

RRP: from £29.99

Visit: www.british-equine.co.uk

Gorse X-Rider

This premium waterproof country riding boot from Kanyon Outdoor is available in brown or black full grain leather with a K-Dry lining up to the calf panel, allowing the foot to breathe naturally yet remain waterproof. It is available in three calf fittings for the perfect fit and optimum comfort so they look great, feel great and are built to last.

RRP: from £139.95

Visit: www.kanyonoutdoor.com

Ariat Muse Down Coat

If you are looking for something super cosy, stylish and practical then look no further than the Ariat Muse Down Coat. The three quarter length style offers great protection against the elements with its water and wind resistant outer, meanwhile the super snug channel quilted down insulation is not only flattering but most importantly traps warmth in to prevent the cold from taking its toll. Features include a fashionable flannel trim, inner storm cuff, zippered hand pockets and a 2-way zipper making it comfortable and easy to wear, whether you are hitting the high street or embracing the countryside.

RRP: £159.99

Visit: www.ariat.com or call 01367 242818



Carbon Composite Dressage Whip from Fleck



The new Carbon Composite dressage whip, made from high-tech carbon material, weighs less than 50 grams – making it perfect for riders who seek effortless handling. It’s slim design and non-slip PU grip helps to ensure perfect balance, all in all aiding a relaxed ride. The Carbon Composite dressage whip is available in black and in lengths from 100-140cm.

RRP: £26

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk or call 01352 763350

Rider Repair Pure Collagen

Rider Repair is a special blend of type I and III collagen designed specifically for athletes and riders. Collagen is a simple protein made up of amino acids, responsible for skin support, firmness elasticity and the production of new skin cells.

RRP: £29.99 (90 tablets)

Visit: www.british-equine.co.uk