‘The unpredictable spring weather is tough for organisers and riders,’ says Mark Phillips

The unpredictability of the British climate is enough to make anyone pull their hair out. After two of the wettest winters and springs ever, we’ve only had 3mm of rain on the farm in the past six weeks.

If that makes life difficult for farming, spare a thought for event organisers in this era where the quality of footing for horses has become of paramount importance.

The wet springs of previous years have led insurance costs to rocket such that they’ve forced many out of business and others are hanging on by their fingernails.

Last year, Thoresby only just managed to run, in what could only be described as deep footing; this year they had perfect going. Last year in the wet, Burnham Market was a godsend for competitors seeking a pre-Badminton run; this year, after heroic efforts by Alec Lochore and his team, the crumbled ground was on the firm side of good.

Competitors’ lives are not easy either. Those that ran at Thoresby didn’t have to go again at Burnham and many didn’t. Those that didn’t probably had to run with discretion but, like CCI4*-S winners Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent, were able to have the run they needed.

What will they do next year? Probably enter both and wait and see what the English weather serves up!

Meanwhile the British Eventing (BE) 2026 international calendar, handcuffed by its process, continues to labour under appeals, causing frustration for early organisers as they would like to be able to tell volunteers and sponsors their plans for next year. Maybe next time BE could organise a meeting of interested parties so they could hammer out their differences at the start of the process!

What we are facing is a calendar where four-star organisers are protected by a four-star free weekend either side of their fixture.

Sadly, those that asked for additional classes to help their viability were turned down as additional FEI classes would have impacted other international fixtures. Perhaps those struggling should have asked for extra national classes. Either way I fear we will see venues leave the calendar in coming years.

Bright spots

On a brighter note, I was thrilled to hear of a new FEI championship for under-25 riders, which needs to be at four-star level so it’s a genuine progression.

Some nations are campaigning for a three-star cross-country with four-star dressage and showjumping to encourage entries, but it must be a stepping stone from young riders, who compete at the three-star level.

It would appear that Bramham, with its new CCI4*-S programme for our national under-25 championship, is already ahead of the game.

It’s also great news that equestrian is confirmed for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with the same competitor numbers as in Paris. The venue is still to be confirmed and Galway Downs has been ruled out. I believe Santa Anita, site of the 1984 Games, to be the favourite now, particularly as a shorter cross-country test is becoming more acceptable at Olympic Games.

Santa Anita wouldn’t have the backdrop of Versailles, but if the competition is equally enthralling, we will hopefully again get the thumbs up from the Olympic Broadcasting Service.

We hardly dare think as far forward as Brisbane in 2032, but it seems their plans are well ahead. The final answer, though, may well come down to how the Australians deal with their quarantine issues.

A mouth-watering month

Meanwhile, with the prospect of a dry Badminton and an entry list looking like the who’s who of world eventing, headed by our own Ros Canter, Oliver Townend and Tom McEwen, we have a mouth-watering competition coming up. A few horses are double entered with Kentucky, where Michael Jung heads up the overseas challenge.

Wherever the stars of the sport eventually ply their trade, we have two very special weeks on the horizon.

