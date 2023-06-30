



Well-known and respected British producer turned judge, Stuart Hollings, shares his thoughts on the new intermediate show riding type qualifying system for HOYS

Only time will tell whether the controversial new Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualification process for intermediate show riding types, together with the decision to amalgamate these two classes at the NEC final, was possibly a wrong call in this economic climate.

The critics argue that it will be harder to win a much-coveted HOYS ticket now that qualification is decided within the championship, when the judges will place all four intermediates, and the highest unqualified exhibit will be successful. Another concern is that some rounds could become null and void more often if all four present in the championship have already qualified.

When qualification previously went down to fifth place in each class, which is still the case in the intermediate show hunter class, there was always a chance that an animal could move up the line to qualify from a low pull-in. Will having to climb to the very top, en route to the championship, seem less achievable in comparison and consequently discourage owners from entering?

Similarly, will riders now choose to campaign only one HOYS intermediate, rather than one of each height, knowing there will be just a single class at Birmingham? And once at the final, will the larger types fill the eye and consequently dominate in the indoor space?

“Riddled with anomalies”

I feel for the intermediate show hunter riders, who have been dealt a rough hand as they are no longer included in the intermediate championship at qualifiers. To compensate, HOYS qualifying shows “are encouraged to invite the top two intermediates into the open hunter weight championship”, which at first seems an exciting opportunity, but alas is riddled with anomalies.

Unlike intermediates, hunters are ridden by the judge. Even open small hunters are seldom allowed in the championship. But above all, will the intermediate judges take part? At our North of England summer show, we have added an overall intermediate championship that does include the hunter types to the schedule.

I have produced some very successful intermediates over the years and firmly believe that opening up the HOYS intermediate classes to the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) would have been a better alternative to the current modifications, in response to falling entries. Allowing BSHA-registered hacks, small riding horses and small hunters into the mix without having to join a pony society, as well as inviting BSHA judges to officiate, would probably be attractive enough incentives to swell the intermediate ranks.

Those animals that are already successful in both show rings are much sought after and they command higher prices, too.

Scope over size

Intermediates were successfully introduced by the British Show Pony Society to encourage young riders into adult classes.

The question whether 148cm show ponies and 153cm show hunter ponies have a place in the intermediate section is often raised. My response is that a smaller animal with a good stride that gives a bigger ride fulfils the intermediate brief more than an up-to-height intermediate that lacks scope.

One of our 148cm show ponies, Calder Impressionist, was an excellent dual-purpose example. He was champion at the Royal International in 1998 and reserve the following season to his 138cm stablemate Deaconwood Goldprint. In 2001, he stood overall intermediate champion at HOYS for Team Ramsay.

Another school of thought is that the intermediate classes should perhaps be redefined to “intermediate of hack type” and so on, to link up with the adult classes, rather than based purely on height.

As stepping-stone classes, these will encompass a variety of types to suit their riders during this important transition. Ultimately, it is down to the judge’s individual interpretation of what makes a good intermediate on the day.

● What do you think about the HOYS intermediate rulings? Write to us at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your views published in a future edition of Horse & Hound magazine

This exclusive column will also be available to read in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 29 June, 2023

You may also be interested in reading…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.