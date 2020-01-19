Robert Smith: The way forward for British shows *H&H Plus*

Onley Grounds is probably the best premier centre in the country. The facilities are superb, they work hard, the food — supplied by their own butchers — is good and there is a warm, dedicated area for spectators. It is paying dividends and the organisers also have big plans to improve it with new indoor and outdoor arenas. This will be very good for the area and, even better, it’s only 35 minutes away from me.
You may also be interested in…
Rowan Willis: No better place to produce horses *H&H Plus*
The showjumping guest columnist on why he still makes time to compete in Great Britain
Laura Kraut: The sport is better in Britain *H&H Plus*
H&H’s guest showjumping columnist reflects on showjumping in Britain compared to the USA
Simon Bates: British shows are being left behind *H&H Plus*
H&H’s guest showjumping columnist discusses the need for shows to evolve to match demand
John Whitaker: Some venues really need to up their game *H&H Plus*
H&H’s guest columnist asks what can be learned from Keysoe’s recent cancellation