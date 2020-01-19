Robert Smith: The way forward for British shows *H&H Plus*

Onley Grounds is probably the best premier centre in the country. The facilities are superb, they work hard, the food — supplied by their own butchers — is good and there is a warm, dedicated area for spectators. It is paying dividends and the organisers also have big plans to improve it with new indoor and outdoor arenas. This will be very good for the area and, even better, it’s only 35 minutes away from me.

You may also be interested in…