John Whitaker: Some venues really need to up their game *H&H Plus*

I read with interest Pennie Cornish’s comment in last week’s Horse & Hound (14 November) regarding the state of British showjumping, before seeing with sadness that this week’s scheduled CSI2* at Keysoe had been cancelled due to lack of entries.

Was it because there was no wild card on offer to Liverpool International as there had been the previous year? Was it because people were late entering? Did riders not realise it had two world ranking classes? Or, did people just not know it was on?