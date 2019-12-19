Simon Bates: British shows are being left behind *H&H Plus*

Making the decision to cancel the international show we were due to run recently at Keysoe was frustrating for everyone, and obviously very disappointing for the riders who were going to come — but with the number of entries we had it just wasn’t viable.

We had scheduled a second ranking class to try to encourage people to jump. If the show had gone ahead with the numbers as they were, we’d have ended up losing between £30,000 and £40,000, which our business simply could not survive.