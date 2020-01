I made my first visit to Liverpool International Horse Show and I am pleasantly surprised at what a good show it is. The location is great, the layout makes everything very easy for us and the crowds have been excellent — it’s always nice to jump in front of a full house.

We need more of these shows in Britain; the country has some of the best horses and riders, and the shows here used to be great, but the rest of the world has gone ahead and Britain has rather been left behind.