



Rebecca Penny has her say on last-minute judge changes and whether now is the time to give certain antiquated systems the boot



Following on from Simon Reynolds’ column, I fully endorse his “choose, don’t chase” approach and wholeheartedly echo his sentiment that planning a showing calendar has become something of a logistical minefield.

With a packed schedule, overlapping dates and ever-increasing costs, the modern competitor must juggle multiple roles: rider, groom, accountant and even logistics coordinator.

Generally, given the expenses involved with attending any show – fuel, stabling, entries, not to mention the hours of preparation – I tend to make my entries strategically.

Like many others, I aim to give my ponies the best chance of being seen and appreciated by the right set of eyes. Therefore, I base my decisions on prior observations and careful research into the appointed judges’ preferences.

That’s not playing the system, it’s just common sense in a sport where subjectivity plays a large role.

However, one particularly tricky obstacle to negotiate during planning is a last-minute judge change.

Already this season, I have twice discovered a change only upon arrival at the showground. By that point, the ponies had been bathed, prepped and worked accordingly; the alarm clock had gone off at an ungodly hour, and in one instance, I had driven a few-hundred miles to walk into the ring and find a completely different judge standing there.

It is not only disheartening but, in some cases, the decision would’ve been to go elsewhere or not to compete.

What’s the answer?

We all accept that there are unforeseen circumstances and last-minute illnesses happen – that’s life, and compassion must come first.

But when judge changes occur due to administrative oversights, scheduling conflicts or simply a lack of communication, it becomes more than an inconvenience. It undermines the confidence and trust that exhibitors place in organisers.

At the very least, there should be a clear and consistent protocol in place: a 24-hour window across all shows, particularly where entries have closed in advance, to allow competitors the chance to make informed decisions – whether that’s to enter, withdraw or make a substitution.

Yet, all too often, those requests are met with a firm no, especially at county level.

The card-carrying conundrum

I have one more thing to discuss while we’re on the topic of outdated systems.

Surely in this tech-infused age, the idea that riders must rummage through a jacket pocket to produce an owner’s slightly soggy, dog-eared membership card in order to secure qualification for a prestigious final feels… a bit 1997? Especially now that entry systems are perfectly capable of cross-checking membership details digitally.

Some exhibitors have earned their qualification fair and square, only to forfeit it due to this antiquated card-carrying clause.

Meanwhile, if the results of a qualifier have had to be corrected afterwards due to marking errors, the qualification could then be awarded to a competitor who might have been unable to produce a card on the day.

It is almost enough to make you wonder if the real challenge lies not in the ring, but in locating where you last left that card. Was it in the lorry? The pocket of a sodden tweed? Wedged behind the bread bin at home?

Who knows, but perhaps it’s time for those enforcing this process to rethink: is it really necessary?

