I have heard some concerning stories at shows about how many miles people are travelling to gain qualifications. Planning a horse’s season can be a minefield, but it should never be at the expense of their welfare.

People have been chasing down the last of the Royal International qualifiers and over a nine-day period at the end of May there were at least 10 shows, some of which were two-day fixtures.

At this point in the season the Horse of the Year Show qualifier chase also ensues.

Let’s say someone tried to chase a ticket at Royal Three Counties, Royal Cheshire, The Lincolnshire Show and the Royal Highland, which are all on consecutive days. If they drove from showground to showground, that’s just over 520 miles – without factoring in the drive to and from their own yard. The last leg from Lincoln to the Highland alone is 280 miles!

Unless you are taking different horses to these shows, please do not do this. The riders, drivers and grooms must also be exhausted by this.

What makes showing special

It has been great to be out competing and showcasing our horses on the big grass rings at county shows again. Having the general public spectating and being able to give our owners a good day out is what really makes showing special.

Overall, the going has been good, considering how hard the ground has been and organisers should be commended on this. Still, we were grateful for some rain.

I have been guilty this year of not supporting early novice classes, but this was purely because mine was not ready, and I would love more shows to put novice classes on throughout the season. A true novice does not become ready for open classes in half a season.

At the recent Hambleton and Rutland fixtures, my novice had a lovely day, showing on a nice large grass ring. We then spent time grazing him while we enjoyed a picnic with our owners. He had a great experience.

With the early shows, when the weather is cold, you are quickly putting horses back on the lorry. That experience doesn’t really give the young horses a chance to take it all in and relax.

I was disappointed to see some competitors not staying for either a championship or a supreme. Some shows go to great efforts to provide trophies and even prize money, so it can be disheartening for them when they are not supported.

Are hard copy catalogues necessary?

I am often frustrated with the excuse some shows give to not take a late entry, because the catalogue has already been printed.

Most shows do take late entries, which is helpful to the competitor, improves declining class numbers, and ultimately the show’s profits. Are catalogues really that popular nowadays? I do not know many people that will spend the money on one. I dread to think how many unsold catalogues are disposed of after a show.

Perhaps to save some money, facilitate late entries and to do our bit to save the planet, do not print a catalogue. In this era of smartphones, surely a QR code to scan or an online link would be the most cost-effective and environmentally friendly way forward.

On a lighter note, at a recent county show, there was a call on the tannoy for anyone who could lend some spare stirrups and leathers to a competitor.

I can recall some years back, a well-known producer who had brought a lorryload of horses to a show, only to find he had fallen foul of the online entry system and hadn’t entered a single horse. Just imagine the tannoy call: “Could anyone lend a horse?”

