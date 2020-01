As someone who is often called a “grumpy old woman”, I suppose my New Year’s resolution should be to be less grumpy. I can’t help being old!

Trouble is, I get even more grumpy when grumpiness is confused with saying it like it is — and curbing that is something I can’t resolve to do. I know it gets me into trouble but in a year when equine welfare, training and team selection will be topical, someone’s got to do it.