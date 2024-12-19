Laura Tomlinson: ‘Christmas is just around the corner and I’m run off my feet…’





Laura Tomlinson shares some recent lessons she’s learnt from competing abroad as she tries to fit everything in while counting down to the London International Horse Show

I recently had the pleasure of competing on the Continent at two well-run shows in the Netherlands. I enjoyed being back out on the international scene but the one thing that still makes me nervous throughout a big weekend of competition is the vet check. If a trot-up is badly run it can feel quite scary.

At the second show, there was a huge backlog of competitors waiting in one indoor arena, to cross into another for their turn. The horse before me got loose and there was complete carnage. Although Full Moon couldn’t quite stifle a squeal each way I was grateful that he kept his front legs to himself and both my enormous beasts behaved very well.

The tack check post-test also varies from show to show. I think the stewards at British competitions seem to be the strictest, both from the way of riding they want to see in a warm-up to checking tack after a test, and also their organisation of the trot-up. Though I have often been one to smirk at their seeming pedantry, I now rather appreciate it.

Full Moon benefited hugely from his outings abroad and we learned a lot about him from a management point of view. Forest Hill only went to the second of the two internationals and didn’t arrive in the Netherlands as fit; he was below par with a very stiff neck – possibly from the way he travelled. So I made the decision to withdraw him from the second day of competition.

Travelling with them the first time is very much an intel-gathering mission. You pick up things that work and don’t work for each horse, from where they go best on the truck to how much weight they may lose and therefore learn what to preempt the next time.

It’s great being able to do this with the younger ones, to have it sussed out before they are at the top level and are expected to perform at their best after these big journeys.

Onward to London International

I now look forward to my first time competing at the London International since its move from Olympia to the ExCeL. Back to true British structure!

Full Moon and Forest Hill are both at small tour level, so they won’t be competing – as London only offers a grand prix class as a World Cup qualifier. However, my upcoming grand prix horse Soegaards Bon Royal will make his third international appearance and his debut on a stage of this scale. He’s improved each time I’ve had him out and I hope to show more progress as he builds strength. I think there’s a lot more to come from him.

It’s now feeling like Christmas is just around the corner – with the London International preceding it and the end of term for the children impending, too – and I must say I am run down and run off my feet. I feel like I have the never-ending cough and am not sure quite how to get over the 2024 finish line.

This is the time of year when I wish there were just an extra seven hours added to each day for the endless lists of things to get done. So, although the idea of being at the biggest show of my season next week is rather alarming, it’s nice to think that it will force me to stop spinning for a moment and take stock of just how lucky I am to do what I do.

I know that after that, my horses and I will be ready for a break and a reset before the start of the 2025 season, with lots of things to work on and lots of high hopes to aspire to.

My aim for next spring is to bring Full Moon and Forest Hill out for their first grand prix classes, and to continue to increase my scores with Bon Royal as he matures into his second season at the top level. But most importantly, I will continue to enjoy the journey that each horse I ride is on, and try to set a good example in training and at competitions, to the best of my ability.

