



Katie Jerram-Hunnable on the lack of opportunities for young horses and what the horse showing societies could learn from their pony counterparts

With the qualifying season so close, we have been trying to plan the ideal route through the spring fixtures for our horses.

It seems that we have fewer opportunities than ever to prepare youngsters and give our more experienced horses a trip out before Royal Windsor and the county show circuit begin. We are left wondering why young horses find it hard to cope at such a crucial time in their career.

The South of England Spring Show is the latest event to fall victim to the lack-of-numbers crisis, and those of us in that area have lost yet another calendar date. Could creating smaller area committees from our horse societies be the answer?

This is where the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) and National Pony Society (NPS) have it right with their regional committees, and I wonder if it would be sensible for all our societies to follow suit. I feel that there is room for this and it needs to happen.

These committees could be the answer in several ways. First, by helping existing members. Pony society areas run multiple shows and clinics offering ample opportunities for young ponies to get out in early spring. Horse exhibitors are crying out for similar shows, even if two or more societies join forces to organise them in some areas.

The area committees could also facilitate training in the area. It’s true that some of us are already running clinics, but often we don’t know the participants and accidents can happen. Running clinics under a society’s umbrella could offer greater protection for us.

Currently, we don’t have the depth of membership to necessitate as many areas as the pony societies, but is this why? Do we simply not have the infrastructure in place to sustain a larger membership body? Splits such as north, east, south, west, Midlands, Wales and Scotland would work. Let’s create a system that is helpful, inviting and accessible. It would be great to hear from motivated people who would relish the challenge.

With so few opportunities, I find myself looking to travel further afield. This brings its own problems. I can’t reasonably ask staff to travel several hours each way on weekends in spring. It’s also very expensive to fuel the lorry for such long trips. Could these concerns be added factors in dwindling numbers? Without multiple owners to share costs, it is certainly a worry.

A safe environment for all

It’s such a relief that some BSPS and NPS shows are offering horse classes as without these, we’d have even fewer opportunities. However, I am nervous about taking the less experienced horses that need to go to these shows.

There needs to be a safe environment for all. I’m cautious about taking a fresh four-year-old into a collecting ring where there are young children, who simply won’t be experienced enough always to maintain a safe distance and so could be put in danger. This is a major safety concern that needs consideration.

Use them or lose them

Some argue that there are plenty of opportunities to get young horses out if we take them to dressage. This is not the same.

The collecting ring could be busy, but asking a young horse to negotiate competing in an arena on their own is different to asking them to negotiate a go-round and safely carry a judge. When they first experience a ride judge, they need a suitable environment, as a judge’s job is not to hold the hand of a green, young horse.

With that in mind, it’s essential that we use sport horse and four-year-old classes wherever possible, as neither requires a ride judge, so they are perfect for horses that are not ready for that. It doesn’t matter that your horse isn’t a dressage horse or showjumper, sport horse classes are for show horses, too, and we have to use them or lose them.

