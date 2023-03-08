Julie Templeton: transparent judging by knowledgeable and honest people is key





Top pony producer Julie Templeton asks whether judges should submit a CV to show secretaries, enabling competitors to make a more informed decision over whether to show under that person

In the past few months, showing has been surrounded by a cloud of negativity on social media, with a fair amount focusing on judging. In showjumping, it is easy to see when a fence is knocked down and a penalty given, but as showing is subjective, it makes it more difficult for the participants and spectators to understand the judge’s decision.

Ultimately, our industry needs to be as transparent as possible for the modern-day competitor. Across all societies we require knowledgeable judges who act with integrity and honesty, and who can justify their actions if required. The marks system has led to some individuals being able to hide behind a number, as you don’t need any experience to be able to issue two digits.

It may be useful if judges submitted a CV-type document to the show secretaries, outlining their background and experience. If competitors are aware of the judge’s expertise, they can make a more informed decision over whether to show under that person or not.

The late Davina Whiteman did start an initiative to promote transparency, whereby judges gave a commentary on their thinking throughout the class (a frequently used format in stock judging), which I found incredibly useful and very interesting to listen to. However, this never took off, as many judges were not comfortable with the process and some competitors did not enjoy hearing the judges’ honest thoughts.

No subjective sport is without its problems and I’m not saying I haven’t had my fair share of bad days, but on the days where I feel I’ve been unfairly judged, I go back to the wagon and vent in private. I then decide whether I wish to show under that person again.

However, now we are in the social media age, people seem to find it acceptable to use this platform to air their personal views on judges and the judging process. Nobody forces anyone to show under certain judges and if you choose to do so, then you must be willing to accept the outcomes.

I feel that competitors also have their own responsibility to act with integrity, and I personally cannot see any situation in which judge bashing would be acceptable behaviour.

Being positive

I have just returned from a good friend’s wedding in Edinburgh, which was an intimate ceremony surrounded only by their closest friends, many of whom were part of the showing community. We had a fabulous time and while we don’t need a wedding every day to remind ourselves of our priorities in life, a wedding does focus solely on positivity, which showing could do with a huge dose of just now.

Showing has been the catalyst for so many positive things in my own life – providing me with a very good living and a lovely lifestyle, and also allowing me to make lifelong friends.

I urge all showing enthusiasts to seek out the positives in our sport and promote them, as in its current fragile state, showing may not be able to survive unless we strive to protect our industry.

