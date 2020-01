Eve of Christmas Eve: the tactic of trying not to visit farmers when it’s raining stair-rods has been flawed this season. I spent much of the week negotiating country for tomorrow and after two months of rain, even I have to admit it is a little damp in places now.

All but two out of 30 farmers are happy — well, graciously prepared to grant access at least to hounds and hunt staff. Now it’s up to the trail-layer and the field master to craft a top day.