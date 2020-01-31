H&H interview: Rising star of British dressage Dannie Morgan *H&H Plus*

The rising star of British dressage talks about competing against the best and having to choose between trampolining and horses

Dannie Morgan is something of an antithesis to the classic dressage rider stereotype. A relaxed, humble guy from a non-horsey background, he only seriously took up dressage in 2016, but in the years since has racked up a set of results that could put the most seasoned dressage rider to shame — and all while continuing an eventing career on the side.

“I’ve had a couple of amazing years,” concedes Dannie, with his trademark grin, as we sit in the kitchen at the yard of Lisa and David Knoxx, owners of one of Dannie’s most exciting current rides, the 10 year-old Jazz son Knoxx’s Figaro.