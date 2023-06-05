Young rider European champion in intensive care and horse put down after fall





The eventing young rider European champion was taken to intensive care after a serious fall at Bicton in which her horse suffered serious injuries and had to be put down.

French rider Zazie Gardeau and Daiquiri fell at fence seven of the CCI3*-L at Bicton last weekend (27 May).

“The rider was immediately taken care of by the emergency services and then transferred by helicopter to Plymouth hospital,” a spokesman for the French equestrian federation (FFE) said.

In its most recent statement, issued last week, the federation said Zazie was still in intensive care, and that her condition was considered stable.

“Her family and loved ones are at her bedside in England and would like to salute the exemplary care by the British medical teams, who work in close collaboration with French doctors,” the spokesman said.

“The elected officials, the national technical management, and all the teams of the FFE give their full support to Zazie and those close to her.”

Daiquiri, a nine-year-old Argento mare, could not be saved and was put down. Zazie Gardeau, 21, took the individual young rider European title last year on Cesar De Commarin LA.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.