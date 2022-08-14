World Showjumping Championships: when the Brits will ride in individual final





The individual champion will be crowned at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships this afternoon (14 August).

The class starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK time), and there are 21 combinations taking part, in reverse order of merit, including Brits Ben Maher on Faltic HB, and Scott Brash on Hello Jefferson. Ireland has one representative in this final, Denis Lynch riding Brooklyn Heights.

The top 25 combinations individually qualified for today’s final competition in the World Showjumping Championships but a number of these riders are not competing.

One of these is Brazil’s Yuri Mansur, on QH Alfons Santo Antonio, who was in seventh place on 5.65 penalties, and whose absence means Ben and Scott, who were eighth and 13th respectively, move up a spot each.

No times have been given for combinations but allowing two minutes per rider, the approximate times are:

Denis Lynch and Brooklyn Heights: approx 2.10pm local time, 1.10pm UK time

Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson: approx 2.20pm local time, 1.20pm UK time

Ben Maher and Faltic HB: approx 2.28pm local time, 1.28pm UK time

Belgium’s Jerome Guery, who is in bronze-medal position and so third-last to jump on Quel Homme De Hus, will go in the ring at about 2.36pm (1.36pm UK time), followed by Sweden’s Jens Fredricson on Markan Cosmopolit, then world number one and leader Henrik von Eckerman on King Edward, as last to go.

The top 12 from this first round of the final go through to the second round, which will decide the individual medals.

