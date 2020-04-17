World Horse Welfare ponies and staff ‘clap’ for carers

Ponies and their grooms at an equine rescue centre have shown their support for the NHS by joining in the weekly clap for carers initiative.

The video, from World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm rescue and rehoming centre, shows staff and equine residents showing their appreciation for the nation’s carers on Thursday evening (16 April).

“While maintaining social distancing! Staff — and some of the ponies —joined with everybody else to show their support for our wonderful NHS and all other care and support givers during the clap for our carers,” said a spokesman for the charity.

“[We] recently announced that at 406, the number of horses in its care at its four rescue and rehoming centres is the highest on record.

“Caring for such a large number of animals is putting extra demands on staff, in addition to complying with the rules on social distancing and the suspension of rehoming activities in light of movement restrictions to prevent Coronavirus.

“Morale and team spirit remains extremely high among the grooms and other staff at the farms, and they wanted to take the time show their appreciation of the carers as well.”

Most of the ponies in the video are ready for rehoming, along with many others.

“During the current coronavirus restrictions we are not able to rehome any of our horses,” said the spokesman.

“But we are still encouraging people to apply online for these so that as soon as restrictions are lifted, we can quickly continue with the process and make space in our farms for more horses that are in need.”

For more information, visit: www.rehoming.worldhorsewelfare.org

