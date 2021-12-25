World Horse Welfare Christmas message: A record-breaking year, improving lives of horses globally and challenges ahead





World Horse Welfare is celebrating “another record-breaking year” as it reflects on 2021 and looks ahead to the challenges of 2022.

The charity’s chief executive, Roly Owers, gave an overview of rehoming statistics in his Christmas video message, where he was joined by members of the World Horse Welfare team and horses in their care.

“This has been such a challenging year for everyone. But we are so grateful for your continued support,” said Roly.

“You have made this another record-breaking year for rehoming, helping us find new homes for 370 horses. You have also enabled us to take in 430 horses, who over Christmas will need the care and attention of the team.”

The charity is also involved in improving life and working conditions for horses across the world.

“You have made possible so much more,” said Roly, referencing the charity’s global work.

“[This includes] helping thousands of working horses across Latin America, Asia, and Africa, helping bring about important changes to welfare legislation in the UK, and new advice on how to look after the physical and mental wellbeing of our horses.

“Thank you for enabling us to achieve so much for horses this year. If you are able and can please make a donation. Any amount you can give will help us help horses over Christmas and the new year.

“In the meantime, it only leaves me to say thank you, and a very Merry Christmas to you, your friends, your family and your horses and to wish you a happy and healthy new year.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.