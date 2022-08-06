‘There was a lot of relief’: rider puts Tokyo elimination behind her as she completes World Dressage Championships grand prix





Singapore’s Caroline Chew was out for redemption at the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships as she took to the centre line in the grand prix.

The UK-based rider, who works full-time as a lawyer, produced a relaxed test on Tribiani for 69.15%. The pair produced some lovely work in the extended trot and one time changes, but lacked a little bit of energy in the piaffe work.

Competing for Singapore as an individual, Caroline had to put her Tokyo elimination last year – under the blood rules when Tribiani caught his lip during the grand prix – firmly behind her.

Caroline said her World Dressage Championships grand prix felt “really good”.

“It’s our first major championship event since the Olympics, which didn’t really go our way. There was a lot of relief when we did the final salute [today], and he just felt great,” she said, adding she couldn’t help but think about Tokyo ahead of the grand prix.

“Obviously it’s a brand new place, country, championship, but I think especially with a horse like Joey; we’ve come through the past nearly eight years together – and he’s 18, so every single competition is a joy to be at.”

Caroline said she kept the Tribiani’s workload quite light in the rup up to the championships.

“We did the London International at the end of the year, but this year the only international we’ve done is Hartpury about a month ago. He was just raring to go,” she said.

“He really loves competing and seeing new places.”

Caroline was happy with her score, which was just short of her grand prix personal best 69.9%.

“He got in and was really focused. There were tiny moments of tension but he didn’t react to the atmosphere and he really stayed with me,” she said.

Danish rider Nanna Merrald Rasmussen is currently leading the World Dressage Championships results with Blue Hors Zack. Caroline’s score puts her into 11th at this stage of the competition. The top 30 combinations from the grand prix will progress to the grand prix special, which takes place on Monday, 8 August.

