World-class showjumper bows out aged 17, with one last victory





A world-class grand prix horse has bowed out on a high, with one last five-star victory before retirement.

Frenchman Simon Delestre has announced his long-term partner Hermes Ryan will now “adapt to his new life” in the field, aged 17. The Selle Francais gelding’s retirement comes days after he won the CSI5* at Monte Carlo on 1 July.

“It’s hard to find the best moment, but seeing you leave the international scene with a final victory makes me happy,” said Simon, who co-owns Ryan with Phillippe Berthol.

“Thank you is the first word that comes to mind for all that you have allowed me to experience. Your desire, your energy, your talent, the trust you were able to place in me, were flawless.”

Simon and Hermes Ryan have enjoyed a 12-year career together, with countless five-star wins around Europe. In 2015 they won individual bronze at the European Championships in Aachen, and the following year they were one of the favourites to win a medal at the Rio Olympics. But Ryan sustained a micro-fracture to his hock on arrival in an accident in the stable and Simon was forced to withdraw. Ryan spent six months recovering and returned to competition in February 2017.

Simon said it was “very difficult” to imagine competitions without Ryan.

“There will always be a void, a lack of having you by my side, you who were able to reverse any situation with your extraordinary talent. How lucky for a rider to cross paths with a genius like you,” he said, adding that Ryan’s personality was as big as his talent.

“The jumping world will long remember your story and your countless performances.”

Simon thanked his team, family, co-owner Phillippe and all those who ever worked with Ryan.

“We have sometimes experienced difficult situations but the end has always been happy,” he said.

Simon also paid tribute to his groom Audrey, physio Nicolas, farrier Christian and vet Jérôme.

“Thanks to everyone’s involvement, Ryan still has an exceptional physique today for a 17-year-old horse and a spirit of steel,” he said.

“You are and will remain my friend, my buddy, my confidant, my partner. You lived with our family all the different stages of my life, which led me to be who I am today.

“We will organise a great party for you, so that everyone can celebrate, once again, the greatness of your talent and relive your best performances. In the meantime, you will stay at the stables to be pampered, before adapting to your new life in the field.”

