Woodland riding scheme backfires, LA28 Olympic update, and more things the horse world is talking about





Woodland scheme backfires

A scheme that promised to make off-road riding more accessible – hailed as a “great step for equestrians” – has come under fire after having the opposite effect in some areas. This year, Forestry England announced that riders would be able to access 49 more woodlands in England without permits, but equestrians contacted H&H after secure horsebox parking in certain forests was withdrawn, which has effectively made these woodlands inaccessible for many riders. “This is a heartbreaking situation for us and I know many equestrians are deeply upset at the situation,” said Mary Hindle, one of the equestrians affected.

LA28 update

Mark Phillips shares more insights into the development of the LA28 Olympic eventing cross-course, in his exclusive H&H column this week. Mark reports that Olympic course-designer Alec Lochore is now back in the UK after a five-day visit to the venue at Santa Anita, where he was joined by course advisor Mike Etherington-Smith for a couple of days. “Both are now feeling good about the possibility of producing a circa 5,000m track for the Los Angeles Games,” said Mark. As ever, there are many Is to be dotted and Ts to be crossed, but the people at Santa Anita were very positive in their attitude and have agreed in principle to the groundworks on the hill to the side of the racetrack, which will provide some terrain, and that the course will be crossing the car park.”

Olympic champion starts ‘new chapter’

Paris 2024 Olympic showjumping champion Christian Kukuk is setting up on his own after 13 years of being based with Ludger Beerbaum. Christian, 35, will leave Ludger’s Riesenbeck stables at the end of the year. “Everything I have learned in terms of sport, I learned from Ludger Beerbaum. He has played the biggest part in my riding and my successes and I am eternally grateful to Ludger for that,” said Christian.

