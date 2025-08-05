‘New chapter’ for Olympic champion as he leaves top jumping stable





Olympic showjumping champion Christian Kukuk will set up on his own after 13 years of being based with Ludger Beerbaum.

Christian, who won individual gold at Paris 2024 with Checker 47, has been a rider at Beerbaum Stables in Riesenbeck, Germany, since 2012, and will leave at the end of the year.

“Everything I have learned in terms of sport, I learned from Ludger Beerbaum. He has played the biggest part in my riding and my successes and I am eternally grateful to Ludger for that,” said Christian.

“I am aware that it will be difficult to make my way without his protective hand and unique experience. Nevertheless, I am looking forward to a new chapter in my life.”

The now 35-year-old German rider had just turned 22 when he made his international career debut as a rider for Ludger’s stable. He has had success from young horses to his crowning moment at last year’s Olympic Games, and helped the German team to European silver in 2021 and bronze last month.

Ludger added: “As a young athlete, Christian has developed into a figurehead of our stable/team over the past decade.

“The fact that, in addition to our working relationship, we also have a particularly good, trusting personal relationship will allow us to continue working together in the coming years.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now