‘New chapter’ for Olympic champion as he leaves top jumping stable

Olympic showjumping champion Christian Kukuk will set up on his own after 13 years of being based with Ludger Beerbaum.
Christian, who won individual gold at Paris 2024 with Checker 47, has been a rider at Beerbaum Stables in Riesenbeck, Germany, since 2012, and will leave at the end of the year.
“Everything I have learned in terms of sport, I learned from Ludger Beerbaum. He has played the biggest part in my riding and my successes and I am eternally grateful to Ludger for that,” said Christian.
“I am aware that it will be difficult to make my way without his protective hand and unique experience. Nevertheless, I am looking forward to a new chapter in my life.”
The now 35-year-old German rider had just turned 22 when he made his international career debut as a rider for Ludger’s stable. He has had success from young horses to his crowning moment at last year’s Olympic Games, and helped the German team to European silver in 2021 and bronze last month.
Ludger added: “As a young athlete, Christian has developed into a figurehead of our stable/team over the past decade.
“The fact that, in addition to our working relationship, we also have a particularly good, trusting personal relationship will allow us to continue working together in the coming years.”
