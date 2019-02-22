Woman involved in road collision with horse dies, police confirm

A woman who was injured in a road collision involving two cars and a loose horse on Tuesday (19 February) has since died, police have confirmed.

The woman, a passenger in one of the vehicles, suffered critical injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of this morning (22 February).

North Wales Police officers have been appealing for witnesses to the collision, between a BMW X3, a Daihatsu and the horse, which took place at about 7.30pm. The injured woman was a passenger in the BMW, but neither driver was hurt.

Sergeant Leigh Evans of the North Wales Police roads policing unit said: “We send our condolences to the woman’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we are grateful to those witnesses who have contacted us so far. We continue to appeal for information and are keen to speak to anybody who may have been travelling along the A495 and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”

Continues below…

Horse dies and woman critically injured in road collision Police are appealing for information on the accident

Sharethrough (Mobile)

There was more than one horse in the road before the collision, police had already confirmed; the one involved in the accident died at the scene.

Anybody with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or via the North Wales Police live web chat, quoting reference number X023583.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

In this week’s edition (21 February), don’t miss our showjumping special, including our visit to young star Harry Charles, we profile our cover star, the jumping stallion Don VHP Z NOP and much more. We also talk to 11-time Paralympian Lee Pearson and in this week’s vet clinic we look into cysts and diagnosing these defects in horses’ bones.

