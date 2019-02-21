Horse dies and woman critically injured in road collision

A horse has died and a woman suffered serious injuries in a road collision involving two vehicles and a loose horse.

Police are appealing for information following the incident in Bronington, North Wales, on Tuesday (19 February).

There was more than one loose horse in the road, the A495 near Whitchurch, before the collision involving a BMW X3, a Daihatsu Sirion and a horse happened at just after 7.30pm.

Sgt Leigh Evans of the North Wales Police roads policing unit said: “The collision resulted in the female passenger of the X3 being taken to hospital in Stoke with injuries which are described as critical. Sadly the horse died at the scene.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have been travelling along the route and who saw the horses in the road prior to the incident to come forward.”

Police would also like to speak to any drivers who may have dash camera footage taken before the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the roads policing unit in St Asaph on 101 quoting reference X023583. Witnesses can also use the North Wales Police live web chat facility.

