Woman banned for leaving emaciated horse with hoof infection

A woman who left an emaciated horse with a “severe” hoof infection has been banned from keeping equines for a year.

Kirsty Hamilton, 34, of Martin Street, Bury, pleaded guilty to four counts of failing to meet the needs of Arab mare Blossom, under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, when she appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.

The RSPCA was contacted by a member of the public who was concerned about Blossom, kept at stables at Nook Farm, Nook Lane, Tyldesely, Astley. On investigating the mare’s bodyweight was rated one, the lowest on a scale of one to nine, and a vet found she had a bad case of thrush in all her hooves.

Inspector Danni Jennings, said: “The horse was clearly in an emaciated state and had other problems which had not been dealt with such as overgrown teeth.

“The infection in her hooves was awful and was caused by her standing in faeces in a dark and damp stable block for a long period of time.”

The court found that:

Between 4 May and 1 June Hamilton caused unnecessary suffering to Blossom by failing to investigate and address the cause of her poor bodily condition and weight loss.

Between 18 May and 1 June Hamilton caused unnecessary suffering to Blossom by failing to provide remedial dental attention in respect of her overgrown teeth which caused a laceration and abrasion to her gums and cheek.

Between 18 May and 1 June failed to provide remedial attention in respect of thrush.

On or before 1 June Hamilton failed to take steps to ensure the needs of Blossom were met in respect of a suitable environment.

In mitigation the court heard that Hamilton had personal problems and was pregnant.

Blossom was taken for treatment and is now in the care of the charity.

Hamilton was given a 12-month community order with a curfew from 7am until 7pm and was ordered to pay £1000 legal costs, £500 RSPCA costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

