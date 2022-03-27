‘Horses are good for the soul’: Lawyer wins final accolade of the 2022 British Showjumping Spring Championships





A full-time lawyer successfully switched one high pressure job for another at the 2022 British Showjumping Spring Championships (24—27 March), as her gelding soared to the top of the NAF Five Star winter silver league championship final.

Rebecca Marsh and her dad Adrian Marsh’s 14-year-old Adorus (Andy) were second last to go in the eight-strong jump-off. Only the previous combination, Emily Morris and her speedy mare Bean Cruising, had gone clear, so the pressure was on for Rebecca and Andy, her ride of just over a year, to leave all the fences up.

“Andy is easy to adjust; you can always go more forward or add a stride if you need,” said Rebecca. “Plus, he’s quite careful.”

The jump-off required a forward rhythm, plenty of pace and accuracy on the turns. Rebecca rode a quiet round on ultra-focused Andy, asking enough of the big-striding gelding but ensuring she let him get on with the job before him.

“I jumped my other horse, Stevie G, in the jump-off first so I knew where I was going,” she continued. “I knew I had to keep Andy in his rhythm and just ride him properly to go clear.”

Earlier in his career, Andy was sold to a client in America before returning to the Marsh’s Heathcroft Stud here in the UK.

“Andy can be a bit grumpy and he likes his food, though he’s pretty willing to do anything when you’re on him,” said Rebecca.

Rebecca fits jumping in between the demands of working as a lawyer.

“I work during the week but I was off from Wednesday [of this week] so I came and jumped the clear round the classes which were being held here at Northcote,” explained Rebecca, who said that the venue is one of her locals. “I brought Andy along for this winter silver league final as he’d already qualified through points, so he didn’t need to jump a qualifier.

“I juggle horses around work with lots of early mornings and late nights. Horses are a nice break from work; they’re good for the soul.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.