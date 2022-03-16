Owners of Palm Beach International EC buy new businesses to expand Global Equestrian Group





Global Equestrian Group, which acquired the Palm Beach International Equestrian Centre (PBIEC) – home to the Winter Equestrian Festival – in June 2020, has obtained two new companies in the United States to expand and support their market operations there.

Gold Coast Feed, official feed and bedding supplier to PBIEC, is one of the acquisitions by the company that according to the Global Equestrian Group website has a vision “to become the world’s leading equestrian company”.

“We see tremendous potential in Gold Coast Feed,” said Global Equestrian Group CEO Andreas Helgstrand. “The company has a prime location and good range of quality products. Gold Coast Feed already supplies PBIEC, so we are familiar with the company and their services. By adding this company to our group, we can enhance both service level and our great outreach to the equestrian market in Florida.”

ShowGrounds, LLC is the second acquisition. Located in Shelbourne Falls, MA, the company operates as the show management and streaming provider for equestrian events across the United States and Canada, currently assisting 17 major showgrounds in operating their results, schedules, orders, videos, and more.

“The Show Grounds Live platform fits perfectly with our group,” said Andreas. “We have already started an extensive journey on digitalization and acquiring Show Grounds Live will allow us to take another huge step on this path. With the combined efforts of Show Grounds Live and Global Equestrian Group, we can lift the equestrian event experience to a completely new level.”

Show Grounds Live retains an extensive content library with over a million videos and accommodates more than 200,000 unique streaming users. The organisation employs more than 25 people, including seasonal video operators.

Global Equestrian Group was established at the beginning of 2021. In February 2021 German showjumper Ludger Beerbaum Stables was acquired and joined the group as co-owner.

