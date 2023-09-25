Why a horse owner has been fined, plus tributes to special horses – what the horse world is talking about





1. Horse owner fined £12,000 for building stables on her land

An owner who was taken to court after building stables and keeping horses on her land in a National Park without permission has been fined £12,000 and ordered to remove them.

On 4 September Jane Soul, 65, of Eastleigh, Hampshire, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court where she was found guilty of breaching three planning notices.

Find out more about this case

2. A top racehorse who died in retirement aged 11

Grade One-winning National Hunt racehorse Cyrname has died, aged 11, during a routine canter in retirement. The gelding, who was owned by Samantha de la Hey and trained by Paul Nicholls, won eight of his 23 starts, clocking £360,604 in prize money. His biggest victories came in the Ascot Chase and Christy 1965 Chase, both at Ascot in 2019, and the 2020 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in 2020.

Read Paul Nicholls’ tribute to this great horse

3. Farewell to top native stallion who covered The late Queen’s mares

The former National Pony Society (NPS) Olympia mountain and moorland (M&M) supreme champion Snowydene has died aged 30. Olwen Briant’s Highland stallion Snowydene, who was known at home as Snowy, lifted the prestigious title on his debut at the London final with Lizzie Finlayson-Briant in 2000. Snowy was bred by Scott McGregor and he was bought by the Briants as a four-year-old.

What made this stallion so special?

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.