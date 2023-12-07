Whip ban, appeal following fatal collision, and more things the horse world is talking about





Whip ban

The use of whips has been banned in competition by Endurance GB (EGB), bringing national competitions in line with FEI rules, under which whips are already prohibited. The board and members of the national governing body for endurance voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of banning the use of whips, and the use of any other item as a whip, in all competitive rides affiliated to EGB from 2024. Rider Harry Ingram said: “Horses generally want to eat up the miles in endurance, so there really is no reason to carry a whip and what better way to really put horse welfare first than to ban them altogether?”

Witness appeal

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses or those who have dashcam footage of a fatal collision involving a car and a horsebox. The driver of the car, a man in his late 60s, died at the scene, and the front-seat passenger was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The horsebox driver and two horses on board sustained minor injuries. The collision took place near York at 3.05pm on Tuesday (5 December), on the A64 at the junction with Towthorpe Moor Lane and Common Lane.

British rider on form

Britain’s Harry Charles continued his excellent run of form with two superb five-star victories with rising star Sherlock and speed demon Billabong Du Roumois at La Coruna (1 to 3 December). Victory with Sherlock in the World Cup qualifier put the Hampshire rider top of the Longines FEI World Cup Western European league standings and he looks set to contest his third World Cup Final in Saudi Arabia in April. The under-25 world number one will be in action on home soil at London International Horse Show next week (13 to 18 December).

