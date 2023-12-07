{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Whip ban, appeal following fatal collision, and more things the horse world is talking about

    • Whip ban

    The use of whips has been banned in competition by Endurance GB (EGB), bringing national competitions in line with FEI rules, under which whips are already prohibited. The board and members of the national governing body for endurance voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of banning the use of whips, and the use of any other item as a whip, in all competitive rides affiliated to EGB from 2024. Rider Harry Ingram said: “Horses generally want to eat up the miles in endurance, so there really is no reason to carry a whip and what better way to really put horse welfare first than to ban them altogether?”

    Witness appeal

    Library image.

    North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses or those who have dashcam footage of a fatal collision involving a car and a horsebox. The driver of the car, a man in his late 60s, died at the scene, and the front-seat passenger was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The horsebox driver and two horses on board sustained minor injuries. The collision took place near York at 3.05pm on Tuesday (5 December), on the A64 at the junction with Towthorpe Moor Lane and Common Lane.

    British rider on form

    Harry Charles and Sherlock in action when winning the Longines FEI World Cup qualifer of La Coruna, Spain

    Harry Charles and Sherlock in action en route to winning the Longines FEI World Cup qualifier of La Coruna, Spain. Credit: FEI/MACKENZIE CLARK

    Britain’s Harry Charles continued his excellent run of form with two superb five-star victories with rising star Sherlock and speed demon Billabong Du Roumois at La Coruna (1 to 3 December). Victory with Sherlock in the World Cup qualifier put the Hampshire rider top of the Longines FEI World Cup Western European league standings and he looks set to contest his third World Cup Final in Saudi Arabia in April. The under-25 world number one will be in action on home soil at London International Horse Show next week (13 to 18 December).

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
