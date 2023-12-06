Driver killed and two horses injured in A-road collision





A driver has been killed and two horses injured in a collision between a car and a horsebox near York.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses to or dashcam footage of the fatal collision on the A64 at 3.05pm yesterday (5 December), at the junction with Towthorpe Moor Lane and Common Lane.

The incident involved a blue Mazda 2, which was travelling on Common Lane towards the A64, and a blue DAF lorry, which was heading westbound, towards York, on the A64.

“Sadly, the driver of the Mazda, a local man aged in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and the front-seat passenger, a local woman aged in her 70s, was transported to Hull Royal Infirmary in a critical condition,” a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said.

“The driver of the DAF horsebox, a woman aged in her 50s from the Leeds area, has minor injuries.

“Two horses in the vehicle had to be treated by a vet for minor injuries.”

The road was closed until nearly 9pm, as police investigated the scene and both vehicles were recovered.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are urged to come forward to assist the investigation,” the spokesman said.

Anyone with information should email Ben.Prosser-Waite@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, and ask Ben Prosser-Waite. Quote reference number 12230230786 when providing details.

