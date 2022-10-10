What happens now to The Queen’s pony Emma? And other things the horse world is talking about





1. The Queen’s Fell pony, Emma

Since her appearance on the day Her Majesty’s funeral, many have been asking what will happen to the favoured Fell pony Emma. A spokesperson for the palace has said: “Emma will continue to be much loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”

A new photograph has been released of the 26-year-old mare, who stood on the flower-strewn Long Walk as The Queen’s coffin was borne home after her funeral on 19 September. She was held by Terry Pendry LVO, BEM, stud groom and manager to The Queen at Windsor Castle, with Her Majesty’s headscarf folded over her saddle.

“For the past 15 years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time.” the spokesperson added.

2. The legend John Whitaker’s half century at HOYS

It is just over half a century since John Whitaker first rode at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), having watched from home as a child and dreamed of competing here. In 1971, aged 16, he jumped in what is now the pony showjumper of the year class, on a skewbald pony called Crazy Horse. “It didn’t go that well!” he said. “But I’ve been coming ever since.”

3. HOYS and The Queen’s show horses pay tribute to Her Majesty

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has paid tribute to Her late Majesty The Queen by naming her equestrian of the year in front of her horses and ponies. The award was accepted by Crown Equerry Colonel Toby Browne, head of the Royal Mews, with current mews grooms Brandon Heaton and Charlotte Watson, and former groom Alice Watson, along with The Queen’s great-granddaughters Savannah and Isla Phillips.

