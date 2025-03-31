What’s best for dressage horses
Anna Ross’s regular column for Horse & Hound has resonated with readers this week. Anna talks about the changes she is seeing in the sport in response to welfare concerns, where confusion lies and what more could be done.
With regards to judging, Anna says: “From the ground, it seems that judges are more conscious than ever of contact issues, short necks and tension. Still, questions remain about how consistency is applied.”
Have judges always rewarded harmony and correct training over impressive movement in horses, or are we seeing that more now? Is judging consistent, and are the marks closing up enough to make a difference? I can see where Anna is coming from – as long as judges reward what riders think they want to see, training will continue in that direction.
One thing that Anna is adamant about is that horses need variety in their training – hacking, hills, canter tracks or whatever riders can access in their setting – saying: “One thing’s for certain: going round and round in circles won’t keep any horses sound and healthy – in mind or body.”
Young rider back in the saddle after terrible accident
A young rider who was told she might not be able to walk again after a freak accident in which a horse spooked and fell on top of her has amazed doctors by walking out of hospital.
Aliza Rae AliKhan had to have emergency spinal surgery. Doctors said that between her determination and the support of medical professionals at Southampton Children’s Hospital (SCH) Aliza was walking “almost unaided” within eight weeks of the accident. She is now back riding again.
Read more about Aliza’s remarkable recovery
A wonderful equestrian home in West Sussex with 88 acres
A Grade II-listed home in West Sussex is raising interest amongst horse owners looking for their ideal equestrian haven. Set in 88 acres, with stables, an indoor and outdoor arena, plus two swimming pools, spa, tennis court and more, it’s a little out of most budgets, but all of us can dream…
