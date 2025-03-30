



Carl Hester recently shone a spotlight on a new format for young dressage horse classes in his exclusive Horse & Hound column – and now more details have been revealed about the concept behind it.

The initiative, known as the TRT Young Talent Competition, has been developed by Tristan Tucker, the trainer behind the TRT Method, to give four- and five-year-old horses a positive, confidence-building introduction to competition.

At the TRT Young Horse Live Event at the KNHS Centre in Ermelo (19 March), Tristan explained the thinking behind the format and what riders and spectators can expect from the series as it develops.

“This will change horse sport for ever,” he said. “There’s been discussion for years about the need to change young horse competitions. A lot of the responses to criticism have been political – we tend to say the right things to make it sound like what we’re doing is okay.

“But of course, the proof is in the reactions and our actions, and when they don’t align with what we’re saying, we’re setting the wrong example.”

Tristan explained that his motivation comes from first-hand experience. Over the years, he has worked with countless horses struggling to cope with the pressures of early competition.

“I’m the guy who receives a lot of the horses that are having difficulties in the current system,” he said. “I get to feel what education they’re missing – and I see a lot of horses suffering.

“But I also see a lot of riders suffering because they’re led to believe that, to be successful, they must ride in a certain way. So we need to ask what young horses are learning from their first experience at a young horse competition.

“Change is, of course, always difficult – but it’s now necessary. The time for talking is done, and it’s now time to try something new, to be united as equestrians and not divided through criticism and ridicule… and to grow through motivation and inspiration.”

At the event, demonstration riders, including Marten Luiten, Anna Blomgren and Cynthia Eggenkamp, rode through the tests, while commentary was provided by Tristan himself, along with two-time Olympian Morten Thomson and certified FEI young horse judge Mascha Reijs.

In both the four- and five-year-old tests, combinations begin in hand, walking one lap of the arena on a loose rein. This is scored for relaxation, independence and the rider’s ability to prepare the horse’s awareness of the environment.

Next, four-year-olds must navigate one of three “zones”: a flag to walk around, a pair of obstacles to walk between or a carpeted area to cross. Five-year-olds must complete two of these zones. Scores are based on each horse’s confidence and rider’s ability to guide calmly.

Riders then mount unaided, earning marks for the horse’s preparation and positioning (10), stillness while mounting (5), and overall relaxation (5).

The five-year-old test includes a halt at X on a loose rein. Both four- and five-year-olds then complete two zones again, this time ridden in walk with the same judging criteria.

The ridden section for four-year-olds includes basic trot along both long sides, one circle, and some lengthening on each rein – which is scored on relaxation, level of symmetry, freedom, and elasticity, as well as the independence of the posture.

This is followed by the same in canter, then a trot and walk on a long rein, and a halt at X before rein back (minimum three steps), scored on ease and lightness. Riders then dismount and walk out on a loose rein.

The five-year-old test mirrors the four-year-old version but adds a basic leg-yield in trot and at least four rein-back steps.

Collective marks include the rider’s ability to allow the horse to present itself (10), overall relaxation (10) and the connection and confidence of the partnership (10).

Although the movements are similar to the FEI four-year-old and preliminary five-year-old tests, the TRT Young Talent Competition tests are less rigid, with no penalties for errors of course or use of the voice.

Key differences in language also stand out – there is no submission mark, “working” paces are replaced by “basic” paces, and there is no requirement for five-year-olds to show willingness to collect.

New elements, including in-hand work, obstacle zones, mounting, and rein back, make up 46% of the total score for four-year-olds and 48% for five-year-olds.

Morten and Mascha were supportive of the concept, but raised concerns about the time allowed for each test and the need for greater clarity around the scoring system.

“We need to be able to show our horses in a more relaxed way,” Morten said. “If the horse isn’t relaxed, we can’t train them properly. But riders often say, ‘I don’t get points unless my horse looks tense and does a super extended trot.’ If that’s the case, then we need to change the tests – and the way of riding.”

Grand prix riders Daniel Bachmann Andersen and Benjamin Werndl also shared video messages backing the TRT Young Talent Competition, though no formal competition rollout has been announced yet.

