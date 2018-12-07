12-year-old boy beats record entry to win supreme title at Welsh Pony and Cob Society performance awards

A young rider and his Welsh section B pony have won the overall supreme title at the 46th Welsh Pony and Cob Society (WPCS) performance awards.

The number of section B ponies forward this year was higher than ever before, but 12-year-old Ollie White and his own Llanarth Gold Label beat several top ponies, including British Show Pony Society and Royal International champions, to win the section and overall title.

Ollie won the WPCS bursary award in 2017 and with the help of his mother Sam Reid, has produced and trained the Bigley-bred Gold himself.

The pair usually compete in working hunter classes and have scored many wins and championships this season, including at North of England and Notts County. They have also triumphed in dressage and one-day events. Being a member of Quorn Pony Club has helped the pair notch up the points, which also enabled them to claim the versatility award.

In addition to the Welsh section B title, they also won the junior working hunter, gelding and English championships.

Awards organiser Jo Filmer said that the competition is “going from strength to strength.”

She added: “The increased number of entries this year is testament to the popularity and versatility of this great breed. It is important to remember that every discipline is recognised, whether you take part in scurry driving or long-distance riding at affiliated or unaffiliated levels. I am sure this diversity contributes to the popularity of this competition.

“Breeders with two or more entries are recognised and there is a very healthy rivalry going on between several of the studs. This can only be to the benefit of the Welsh breed as breeders are specifically breeding ponies which are fit for purpose.”

Winning the Welsh section A title was Joan Hayden’s Blisland Hero and Freya Herring, while top of the Welsh section Cs was awards first-timer Emily Locke riding Winton Rascal for Sarah Whitfield.

The Welsh section D winner and overall reserve supreme for the second year in a row was the talented gelding Browbank Jacob Black ridden Caitlin Clancy.

The small part-bred section went to Kizzie Lucas and the coloured Frosthill Jackaroo, while top of the large part-breds was Menai Laurence and Gabrielle Macdonald.

The outstanding achievement award went to producer Sam Roberts.

Jo said: “Sam has been a great supporter of this competition being awarded the supreme title several times. She recently achieved magnificent results at the British Dressage Native finals with her two Welsh ponies Colby Silver Sprite and Moelview Prince Consort. Her record in the show ring is also outstanding. It is our responsibility as owners, breeders and riders to maximise the potential of this fabulous breed and Sam is a perfect ambassador to do so.”

The pony equivalent went to Cethin Ravenhill’s Welsh section B Nanthrhos Ferren.



