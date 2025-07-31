Joy as wedding fever sweeps the horse world with gold medallists, top jockeys and leading riders tying the knot





Wedding fever has bloomed across the equestrian world in recent weeks with gold medallists, leading jockeys and top riders tying the knot.

The Oxfordshire wedding of Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist Harry Charles and US showjumper Eve Jobs grabbed international headlines last weekend – so too did the Cotswolds, dubbed this summer’s destination for mega-weddings by The Times.

The couple wed at St Michael and All Angels in Great Tew on Saturday (26 July), followed by a reception at Estelle Manor.

Sharp-eyed equestrians may have spotted top riders among the guests pictured arriving at the church, including members of Harry’s family, Rolex Eventing Grand Slam winner Pippa Funnell and US showjumper Jennifer Gates Nassar.

Former US vice-president Kamala Harris and at least one Kardashian were also on the guest list, while Elton John is rumoured to have performed at the party.

Reigning champion National Hunt jockey Sean Bowen married long-term girlfriend Harriett Matthews on 11 July. Sean, who landed the jockeys championship for the first time in April and is leading the way in the 2025/25 championship, rode a double at Perth two days later.

Sophie Christiansen, who won 30 senior championship medals – 24 of which were gold – during her para dressage career, tied the knot with fiancé Peter McKnight this month.

Paralympic rider and swimmer Suzanna Hext, who won three gold medals at the 2017 European para dressage championships and has finished on the podium multiple times at para swimming World Championships, has married Gareth Petts.

Elsewhere in the dressage world, British rider Olivia Oakley and Taylor Elias got hitched at Romsey Abbey on Saturday (26 July), with a reception at Pyesmead Farm.

Olivia posted photos from the day with the caption: “The best day of our lives.”

Last year’s Welsh Grand National-winning jockey Charlie Hammond and Harriet Edmunds, who has evented at advanced and is assistant trainer to her father, National Hunt trainer Stuart, also tied the knot on 26 July.

Advanced event rider Charlotte Bacon and jump jockey Harrison Beswick married in June.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now