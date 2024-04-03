‘We are heartbroken’: talented young rider dies two weeks after fall





Former British-based young jockey Stefano Cherchi has died, two weeks after a racing fall in Australia.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA), Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) and fellow riders have been among those paying tribute to the 23-year-old

“With deep sadness, the Cherchi family have announced their beloved son Stefano passed away peacefully today,” the New South Wales Jockeys Association said in a statement.

“The family are very grateful for the love, prayers and messages sent by the racing community across the world.”

Stefano suffered a head injury and internal bleeding in the fall at Canberra racecourse on 20 March and had been in intensive care.

Italian trainer Marco Botti, with whom Stefano was based in Newmarket before his move to Australia, said: “Today is an absolutely heartbreaking day for us all, but Stefano will always be with us. His charming character and smile can never be forgotten.

“Our thoughts are with the Cherchi family and his close friends. Rest in peace.”

Stefano rode more than 100 winners in Britain, and the BHA said the “high esteem in which he was held around the world is clear to see”.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news that Stefano Cherchi has died following a fall at Canberra racecourse last month,” the BHA said.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and everyone who has had the pleasure of working with him. The entire racing industry will be in mourning after the loss of such a talented young man.”

The IJF added: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Stefano Cherchi. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and weighing room colleagues both in Australia and the UK. Stefano was a very well regarded and popular jockey, particularly so in the Newmarket area where he was based for some time.

“We know that this loss will be very difficult for his many friends worldwide and offer our deepest condolences and support where needed.”

