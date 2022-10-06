



A five-year-old Welsh section C making his Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) debut with his 12-year-old rider led the field in the Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd HOYS 133cm M&M working hunter pony final.

Rebecca Faulkner’s Joyton Sunshine (Dougie) and Ella Eynon made light of the track and the electric atmosphere of the TopSpec Arena to secure the HOYS 133cm M&M working hunter crown, over second placed Rachel Turner and Rose Bailey’s Joint Venture.

“I’m so proud of him,” said Ella, who produces Dougie from home with help from her parents. “We’ve owned him since he was a yearling and a good friend rode him for me when I was too small.”

Ella has only been partnered with Dougie for a year and remarkably he began his 2022 season as a novice.

“So this is a major achievement for him,” confirmed Ella, who qualified for HOYS at NPS Area 4 in August. “We always knew he had a jump in him. He’s a cheeky pony but he’s such a good boy to ride.”

Ella rode at HOYS last year with her 122cm, but this was her first time competing here in the 133cm class.

“I was slightly nervous going in as it was Dougie’s first time competing at a show like HOYS; it’s the first big one he’s done,” she said.

Ella credits her parents for their continuous support:

“Mum and Dad are with me all the way. Dad drives the lorry around the country and Mum does all the work behind the scenes; she does everything for me and the ponies. Mum helps me with flatwork, while Dad is in charge of the jumping side of things, so it works really well.”

