Victory for Lottie Fry, a special comeback at Hickstead and other things the horse world is talking about

The Brits have been in action at the Rotterdam CDIO5* this week where Lottie and Glamourdale topped the individual placings on 75.11%. The pair are preparing for the European Dressage Championships where it is thought the British team will likely feature the Paris Olympic line-up of Lottie, Carl Hester and Becky Moody. The question still remains who will join them in the fourth spot with some strong performances from riders including Tom Good, Sadie Smith and Laura Tomlinson. Elsewhere in the picture Andrew Gould had strong results at Wellington CDI. The race isn’t over yet – selectors will be watching closely as more combinations are set to be tested at Aachen CHIO in two weeks.

A special winning comeback to Hickstead

Irish showjumping Trevor Breen made a winning Hickstead comeback today (20 June), a year after he broke his neck and back in a potentially career-ending fall. Trevor and his wife Caroline’s Kannoon Blue won the Astore & Sons 1.35m open championship at the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting. “It’s a bit more special because he’s a home-bred, and myself, Caroline and my father own him. He’s a similar type, but he’s probably not as difficult as Highland President. He has his own quirks, in his own way, but he’s a very talented jumper. I’ve taken my time with him and now, he’s getting to step up a bit,” said Trevor.

Travelling horses in the heat

As we head towards the weekend temperatures up and down the country have soared. The Met Office is forecasting that some areas of eastern England could reach up to 34 degrees celsius on Saturday (21 June). If you have to move your horse by road, avoid the hottest part of the day and make sure you have enough supplies on board to keep your horses safe if you end up waiting in traffic. During spells of hot weather, take more water than you need – you may need it to help cool your horses down, as well as giving them something to drink.

