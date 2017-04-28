Valegro learns his craft: new book released

Days after it was announced Charlotte Dujardin was to release her autobiography this year, Valegro’s second book has gone on sale.

Valegro: The Early Years, the second book in children’s series The Blueberry Stories, is available as a paperback and an ebook.

Following on from The Little Horse with the Big Dream, the book tells the story of Valegro’s starting his schooling under the eye of Carl Hester.

“The little brown horse has to learn his craft and it isn’t long before Carl has him entered for some important competitions,” said a spokesman for publisher Troubador.

“But will Blueberry be able to display his amazing potential? Will Carl be pleased with his pupil and continue his training? Or will the prejudices of the other horses he encounters, who look down on him because of his lack of height, affect Blueberry’s confidence?”

The book, written by Carl with Janet Rising, tells Valegro’s story “in his own words” and also features his stablemates.

“We meet Regency, the horse with a seemingly unsolvable problem, and Blueberry’s best friend Lulu who together hatch a plan to help Regency – but will it prove successful?” added the spokesman.

“Follow Blueberry’s amazing journey as he works hard to follow his dream of becoming a dressage horse.”

Valegro: The Early Years, the second in a planned series of six books, is suitable for readers aged seven and over, and “anyone who loves horses and is curious to learn how a horse overcame the odds to become universally acknowledged as the greatest dressage horse of all time”.