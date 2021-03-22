Valegro Avenue opened in tribute to dressage legend





A housing developer has paid tribute to the achievements of dressage legend Valegro, by naming a new street in his honour.

Weeks after a bronze of the multiple medal-winning superstar was unveiled in his home town Newent, developer Bellway welcomed Carl Hester to Valegro Avenue. The street is part of Picklenash Grove, an 80-house development off Ross Road in the Gloucestershire town.

Bellway sales manager Carly Maidment said: “Valegro delighted audiences with his performances at both the London and Rio games, gaining worldwide attention for his elegance and beauty.

“The people of Newent are extremely proud of their Olympic hero, who enjoys celebrity status in this part of Gloucestershire, and as a developer building in his home town, we just had to recognise his achievements.

“It’s not every day you get to welcome an Olympic gold medallist to one of your developments, so we were delighted that Carl was able to come down to the site and see the street named in Valegro’s honour.”

Carl said Valegro’s many achievements speak for themselves.

“His performances helped bring dressage into the hearts of the nation,” he said.

“He is a very special horse and I’m incredibly proud to see a street named after him at Picklenash Grove.

“I’m extremely grateful to Bellway for making this happen and ensuring that this wonderful horse’s fantastic legacy lives on in his home town.”

There are four and five-bedroom houses still available in Picklenash Grove, with prices starting at £384,995.

