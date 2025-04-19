



Ponies stole the spotlight in Saturday’s under-21 classes at the Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships, with Lydia Holmes and her 13.3hh buckskin mare Caramelle, swamped in her winners’ rug, taking the elementary bronze title on 68.49%.

“I’m so excited,” beamed Lydia. “Caramelle means a lot to me. We’ve had her for seven years, and she won here last year in the novice bronze – so to come back and win again has been amazing.

“She always pulls it out of the bag. She’s incredible – completely reliable – and to take the win was the cherry on top.”

Lydia has produced Caramelle herself from an unbacked youngster.

“She’s the sweetest, easiest pony to have around,” she said. “She’s exactly the same at a championship as she is at home – the best pony in every way.”

The pair have progressed to FEI level together, but this class likely marked the end of their partnership in the arena.

“I’m 16 now, so this is my last year in ponies – it was probably our final test. But if it was, it was such a lovely way to end it.”

As for what’s next for Caramelle?

“We’ve always said we might sell her at some point, and I’m hoping to find her a five-star home… but we’ve been saying that for years and never have, so you never know!”

The result may also close a chapter in Lydia’s dressage career, as she now plans to shift her focus back to showjumping.

“Caramelle’s been the main reason I’ve loved dressage. Whether I’d enjoy it as much without her – I don’t know. She’s the one who’s made it special for me.”

Danielle Ward and her 21-year-old 13.3hh gelding North Star – known at home as Bug – claimed the under-21 prelim bronze title with a score of 70.95%, just edging out Steph Garrison and Clearview Murty in second on 70.79%.

The pair are regulars on the TeamQuest circuit with the Jennings Juniors, who finished second at the Quest National Championships in November – but even with that track record, Danielle said she was “definitely not expecting” to win here.

“We weren’t expecting to win our Area Festival either!” she laughed. “So I’m absolutely over the moon with Bug – he’s been amazing.”

“He’s a little pocket rocket – he definitely doesn’t act his age. He used to event, but he hasn’t done much dressage, so I’ve been trying to bring him up through the levels.”

“I’ve always preferred dressage anyway – I don’t have the guts for eventing!”

Reflecting on her championship experience, Danielle added: “It’s been amazing. Such a fun and lovely atmosphere – I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Laura Fowler and Veronica Bunnie claimed the under-21 prelim silver title at the Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships with an impressive 70.71% – a standout win in what was both the pony’s first championship and first stay-away show.

“We’re a bit shocked to be honest,” said Laura, still aboard the 11-year-old mare as she spoke after the prizegiving. “I’m just elated – I can’t believe she’s done that. She’s exceeded all our expectations this week.”

The pair had already notched a win at the same venue a couple of months earlier, taking their Area Festival qualifier, and it seems Veronica Bunnie knew exactly what the prizegiving meant.

“She walked out of there the happiest I’ve ever seen her,” Laura said. “It was like she knew – as if she was saying, ‘I got what I deserved’. I think she expects it every time she goes out now – and I reckon she’s quite pleased it’s happened again!”

Laura was full of praise for her test: “I was absolutely chuffed. I don’t think we could’ve done any more. She handled the arena so well. I thought she might find it overwhelming, but once she was in there, she just pulled it together – she loves to perform.”

One of the test highlights came in the canter work.

“She loves her canter – it’s definitely her favourite bit,” Laura said. “It’s very bouncy to sit to, but it’s really fun.”

Lauren Bone landed her first national title at the Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships, winning the under-21 elementary silver with Sezsational – a striking five-year-old by Sezuan’s Donnerhall out of a Bretton Woods mare – on a score of 67.66%.

“This is my first-ever win at a national championship, and it’s his first-ever championship entirely, so I’m so proud of him,” said Lauren.

“He’s got lovely trot work and such a relaxed way of going. I was surprised by how well he kept himself together – he’s still a baby, and you never really know what you’re going to get.”

The canter loops were a highlight of the test – something Lauren has been focusing on with her trainer, Charlotte Lutener.

“Charlotte’s more like an older sister to me,” she said. “She’s helped us so much in preparing for this.”

Their journey to the championships hasn’t been entirely smooth. While qualifying at the Aintree Winter Area Festival, Lauren broke her toe during the tack check.

“We’d just done the best test he’d ever done, and a horse spooked behind us – he jumped and landed straight on my foot,” she recalled. “I ended up doing the prizegiving with a broken toe, but the adrenaline carried me through!”

This time, though, there were no mishaps – and plenty of support. Sezsational is shared with Lauren’s younger sister Jasmine, who’s been riding him while Lauren studies for her dental school exams.

“She’s done a lot of the work while I’ve been at uni, so a lot of the credit needs to go to her,” said Lauren.

As for sibling rivalry?

“There probably used to be,” she admitted. “But now we both want each other to win as much as ourselves. When we found out we’d won, we were jumping around screaming – we were absolutely delighted.”

