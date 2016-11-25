UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

NAF

The company will be the title sponsor of the British Riding Clubs (BRC) Five Star National Horse Trials Championships for a second year in 2017.

Around 600 riders will compete at the long-format championships in August, which will incorporate roads and tracks and a steeplechase.

Rachael Hollely-Thompson, BRC competitions manager, said the organisation is “thrilled” to be working with long-term supporters NAF for another championship.

“Their support helps BRC to continue to offer fantastic events to the membership,” she said.

“Their advice to members on nutritional matters is invaluable and they always help us to create a wonderful atmosphere at our events.”

Back on Track

Fiona Bigwood and her husband Anders Dahl have signed a sponsorship deal with Swedish-based therapeutic clothing company Back on Track.

The couple have been using products on their horses for more than seven years.

“The management of the horses is key to success,” said Fiona.

“Back on Track products are very effective, simple to use and hard-wearing. Our horses wear the rugs and bandages daily.

“Back on Track are better than any other products we have used. We are expecting the horses to perform at the top of their game and I think it is important that we use the best products to help them do this.”

RacingFX

The online financial services provider has signed former Irish champion jump jockey Paul Townend as a brand ambassador.

The 26-year-old joins Grand National-winning jockey David Mullins as the latest additions to the team.

Both will wear the RacingFX logo on their breeches and write blogs for the company’s website.

“I am looking forward to forming a good relationship with the team and hope to carry their logo to victory plenty of times this season,” said Paul.

Graham Heath Equestrian

The equestrian building specialist will be continuing its support of the British Showjumping business partnership for a third consecutive year.

The partnership funds the International Stairway series.

“We are delighted to be announcing Graham Heath Equestrian’s continued support of both the business partnership and the sport,” said Maria Haig from British Showjumping. “This partnership offers the ideal platform for the promotion of the wide range of buildings that Graham Heath Equestrian have to offer and we feel privileged to be able to work with a company that takes great care in understanding their customers’ needs.”

Liverpool International

The British Horse Society will be Liverpool International Horse Show’s charity of the year for 2017.

The three-day show features world-class jumping as well as a host of music and family entertainment.

“We are hugely excited to be back in the wonderful city of Liverpool ahead of what I know will be another not-to-be missed event,” said show president Nina Barbour.

A BHS spokesman added: “It’s totally brilliant that we’re equestrian charity of the year, money raised from the event will be raising vital funds for society’s work helping the lives of horses. It’s going to be a fantastic festive family event”.

Randox Health

The company is extending its support of National Hunt racing by sponsoring the County Handicap Hurdle on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The agreement is for five years, with an option to renew.

Earlier in 2016, Randox Health signed a five-year agreement to become title sponsor of the Grand National at Aintree from 2017 and was also announced as the official healthcare partner of The Jockey Club.

“We are thrilled to be adding the Cheltenham Festival to our racing portfolio, given that it is a milestone event in the racing calendar,” said Dr Peter FitzGerald, founder and managing director of Randox Health.